Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 56,831 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

NYSE:CIM opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.