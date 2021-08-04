Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 71.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

