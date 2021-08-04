Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 847,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

CLI stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

