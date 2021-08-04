Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 10,714 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

CDNS stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

