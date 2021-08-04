Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $365,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,359,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

