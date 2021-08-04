Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFPZF. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$19.47 target price (down from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

