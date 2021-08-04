Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEED. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

TSE WEED opened at C$23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$18.44 and a one year high of C$71.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.13.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

