Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.68.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$42.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.67. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$28.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 119.60%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

