Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

