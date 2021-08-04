Captrust Financial Advisors Has $70,000 Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TTEC were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEC opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

