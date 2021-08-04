Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in National Bankshares were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $34,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,128.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.