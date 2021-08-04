Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,545 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

