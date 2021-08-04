Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. 748,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,647,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

