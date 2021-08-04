Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 95.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after buying an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.08. 4,506,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,534. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

