Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,136 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 79,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 16.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,917,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,345,000 after purchasing an additional 268,298 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 15.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Comcast by 32.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 637,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,098,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

