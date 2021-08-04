CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. CardioGenics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 21,020 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

CardioGenics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

CardioGenics Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of development and commercialization of diagnostic test products to the In Vitro Diagnostics testing market. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests and Paramagnetic Beads. The company was founded by Yahia A.

