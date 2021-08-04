Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to C$235.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CGJTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.88.

CGJTF traded up $7.00 on Wednesday, hitting $152.00. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.82. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $186.62.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

