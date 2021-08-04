Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to C$235.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CGJTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.88.

CGJTF traded up $7.00 on Wednesday, hitting $152.00. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.82. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

