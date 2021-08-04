Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$228.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$228.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$249.69.

CJT stock traded down C$2.98 on Wednesday, hitting C$187.70. 127,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,409. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$159.80 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$180.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 877.10.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

