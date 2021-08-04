CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $374,339.50.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. 1,388,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

