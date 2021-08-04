Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $3,017,375.00.

Shares of CVNA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.91. 666,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

