Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 8.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $145.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cassava Sciences traded as high as $88.83 and last traded at $86.42. 29,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,724,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

