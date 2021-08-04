Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Castlight Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$0.010 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,942. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.84. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,088.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

