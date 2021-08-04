Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Castlight Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$0.010 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CSLT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,942. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $324.70 million, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723. 16.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

