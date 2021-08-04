Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Receives $12.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

CBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James set a $4.31 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

CBIO stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.