Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $256.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $268.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.89.
Shares of CAT stock opened at $208.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,752,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,972,000 after purchasing an additional 219,536 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Caterpillar by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
