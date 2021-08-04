Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $256.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $268.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.89.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $208.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,752,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,972,000 after purchasing an additional 219,536 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Caterpillar by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

