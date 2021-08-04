CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in July

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in CBRE Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,646,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 67,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,937. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.66. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

