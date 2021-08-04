CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $103.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CBRE Group traded as high as $97.83 and last traded at $97.64, with a volume of 3238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.46.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $78,374,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,146,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.