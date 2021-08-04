CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 742,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $185.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.24. CDW has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $185.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.