CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

CDW stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $185.45. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

