Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of FUN opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.