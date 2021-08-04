Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. 41,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,885. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.