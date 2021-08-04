CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0044 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $113,619.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.69 or 0.00837343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00094273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043052 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

