Cellectis (CLLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is set to release its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cellectis to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. On average, analysts expect Cellectis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.81. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

