Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.18. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $516.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.0552 dividend. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 13.37%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 610.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

