Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 47.55 ($0.62). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 47.55 ($0.62), with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.05. The stock has a market cap of £69.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.