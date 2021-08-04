Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.09.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,170. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

