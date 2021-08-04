Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,957 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Century Aluminum worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after buying an additional 627,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after buying an additional 83,879 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 946,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,376,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.82. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

