CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,382.93 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,463.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.