Chainlink (LINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.33 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $24.56 or 0.00062387 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $10.88 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.00843240 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00094430 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 443,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

