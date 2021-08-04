Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Champions Oncology stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Champions Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 million, a P/E ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Champions Oncology had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSBR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 165.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 171.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

