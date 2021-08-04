ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $22.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 34.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 214,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.89 and a beta of 3.31. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

