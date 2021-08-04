Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $830.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $750.00 to $830.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $790.71.

Charter Communications stock opened at $770.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.65. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $771.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

