Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday.

CHW traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.70. 12,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,089. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 46.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.74.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Souverein bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,293.96.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

