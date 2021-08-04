Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday.
CHW traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.70. 12,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,089. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 46.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.74.
In other news, Director Gary Souverein bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,293.96.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
