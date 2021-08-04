Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.47.

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Cfra started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.04. 2,818,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,502.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.55. Chewy has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

