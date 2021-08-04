CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,382,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.01. The stock had a trading volume of 104,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.77. The stock has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

