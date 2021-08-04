CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 75.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE KO traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 424,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

