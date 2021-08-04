CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,822 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 109,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,141. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

