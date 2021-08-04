China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Shares Down 13.8%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) fell 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

