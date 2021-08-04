China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Up 27.2% in July

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 666,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of China HGS Real Estate stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.26. China HGS Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.