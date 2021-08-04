China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.43

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.

About China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

